Sesquicentennial Week Celebration in Brainerd Begins

The weeklong celebration of the 150th Anniversary of the City of Brainerd is underway.

“It’s a week that we’ve been preparing for now for about two years,” said Brainerd Mayor Dave Badeaux. “As we’ve started to focus in on individual events, it’s been a lot of work getting things squared away, but a lot of good work.”

The events scheduled from Tuesday, September 21 through Sunday, September 26 are:

Tuesday, September 21:

Rotary Park Pavilion Dedication 12 PM-1:30 PM

Here for Good Market 3 PM-7 PM South 7th Street

Funny Faces Ping Pong Races 4 PM-6 PM Visit Brainerd

Brainerd History Walk 5:30 PM Visit Brainerd

Wednesday, September 22:

Business After Hours 4:30 PM-6:30 PM Rumbly Hall

Brainerd Trivia Night 7 PM-9 PM Rumbly Hall

Downtown Discount Days All Day

Thursday, September 23:

Brainerd History Walk 3 PM Visit Brainerd

A Celebration of NPC! 4 PM-8 PM Northern Pacific Center

Downtown Discount Days All Day

Friday, September 24:

The “Crossing Dedication” 5 PM East River Road

Historical Museum Grand Opening 9 AM-5 PM Crow Wing Museum

Historic Courthouse Open House All Day

Downtown Discount Days All Day

Saturday, September 25:

Stride and Seek 8:30 AM-12 PM Notch 8

Downtown History Walk 10:30 AM Visit Brainerd

Sesquicentennial Bash 12PM-4 PM Gregory Park

Jaycees StreetFest 8 AM-11:45 PM Front Street

Downtown Discount Days All Day

Sunday, September 26:

Flapjack Festival 8 AM-12 PM Front Street

