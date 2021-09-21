Lakeland PBS

Sesquicentennial Week Celebration in Brainerd Begins

Nick UrsiniSep. 20 2021

The weeklong celebration of the 150th Anniversary of the City of Brainerd is underway.

“It’s a week that we’ve been preparing for now for about two years,” said Brainerd Mayor Dave Badeaux. “As we’ve started to focus in on individual events, it’s been a lot of work getting things squared away, but a lot of good work.”

The events scheduled from Tuesday, September 21 through Sunday, September 26 are:

Tuesday, September 21:

  • Rotary Park Pavilion Dedication 12 PM-1:30 PM
  • Here for Good Market 3 PM-7 PM South 7th Street
  • Funny Faces Ping Pong Races 4 PM-6 PM Visit Brainerd
  • Brainerd History Walk 5:30 PM Visit Brainerd

Wednesday, September 22:

  • Business After Hours 4:30 PM-6:30 PM Rumbly Hall
  • Brainerd Trivia Night 7 PM-9 PM Rumbly Hall
  • Downtown Discount Days All Day

Thursday, September 23:

  • Brainerd History Walk 3 PM Visit Brainerd
  • A Celebration of NPC! 4 PM-8 PM Northern Pacific Center
  • Downtown Discount Days All Day

Friday, September 24:

  • The “Crossing Dedication” 5 PM East River Road
  • Historical Museum Grand Opening 9 AM-5 PM Crow Wing Museum
  • Historic Courthouse Open House All Day
  • Downtown Discount Days All Day

Saturday, September 25:

  • Stride and Seek 8:30 AM-12 PM Notch 8
  • Downtown History Walk 10:30 AM Visit Brainerd
  • Sesquicentennial Bash 12PM-4 PM Gregory Park
  • Jaycees StreetFest 8 AM-11:45 PM Front Street
  • Downtown Discount Days All Day

Sunday, September 26:

  • Flapjack Festival 8 AM-12 PM Front Street

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nick Ursini

