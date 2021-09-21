Sesquicentennial Week Celebration in Brainerd Begins
The weeklong celebration of the 150th Anniversary of the City of Brainerd is underway.
“It’s a week that we’ve been preparing for now for about two years,” said Brainerd Mayor Dave Badeaux. “As we’ve started to focus in on individual events, it’s been a lot of work getting things squared away, but a lot of good work.”
The events scheduled from Tuesday, September 21 through Sunday, September 26 are:
Tuesday, September 21:
- Rotary Park Pavilion Dedication 12 PM-1:30 PM
- Here for Good Market 3 PM-7 PM South 7th Street
- Funny Faces Ping Pong Races 4 PM-6 PM Visit Brainerd
- Brainerd History Walk 5:30 PM Visit Brainerd
Wednesday, September 22:
- Business After Hours 4:30 PM-6:30 PM Rumbly Hall
- Brainerd Trivia Night 7 PM-9 PM Rumbly Hall
- Downtown Discount Days All Day
Thursday, September 23:
- Brainerd History Walk 3 PM Visit Brainerd
- A Celebration of NPC! 4 PM-8 PM Northern Pacific Center
- Downtown Discount Days All Day
Friday, September 24:
- The “Crossing Dedication” 5 PM East River Road
- Historical Museum Grand Opening 9 AM-5 PM Crow Wing Museum
- Historic Courthouse Open House All Day
- Downtown Discount Days All Day
Saturday, September 25:
- Stride and Seek 8:30 AM-12 PM Notch 8
- Downtown History Walk 10:30 AM Visit Brainerd
- Sesquicentennial Bash 12PM-4 PM Gregory Park
- Jaycees StreetFest 8 AM-11:45 PM Front Street
- Downtown Discount Days All Day
Sunday, September 26:
- Flapjack Festival 8 AM-12 PM Front Street
