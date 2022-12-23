“Sertoma Winter Wonderland” Spreads Holiday Cheer to Brainerd Lakes Area

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The holidays are inching ever closer as December nears its end, and one of the great traditions of the holiday season includes festive light displays, such as Brainerd’s annual “Sertoma Winter Wonderland” at the Northland Arboretum.

“This is our 16th year of doing winter wonderland,” explained Brainerd Noon Sertoma Club Member Mary Marana, “We have 80 displays out there, some of them are animated, some of them are just colored.”

The Winter Wonderland is the result of a collaboration with the Brainerd Noon Sertoma Club, and 4 other non-profits that serve the Brainerd Lakes Area, and the funds made by this display, are put right back into these non-profits.

“Those non-profits are The (Northland) Arboretum, Crisis Line and Referral Service, Camp Confidence, and then, Relationship Safety Alliance.” explained Marana.

Lately the weather outside could certainly be described as frightful, but since the display is a drive through experience, families can enjoy the “Winter Wonderland,” from the warmth of their own vehicle.

“You don’t have to get out of the car, you can pack as many people in the car as you want because it’s the same price,” explained Marana, “So really when you think of something fun to do with your whole family where it’s warm and safe and festive, its really a great opportunity and a great bargain.”

The cozy atmosphere of the tour, along with the vast display of lights, truly makes the “Winter Wonderland” an unforgettable experience.

“Watch cars pull up, and seeing the wonderment on the faces of little children,” said Marana “It’s really rewarding because they all get to get out of their car seats and just marvel at the lights as they go through.”

The “Sertoma Winter Wonderland” will be open every day until New Years Eve at The Northland Arboretum from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. with tickets being available at the venue.

