DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Sertoma Winter Wonderland Kicks Off Tomorrow

Sarah Winkelmann
Nov. 22 2017
Leave a Comment

The Northland Arboretum in Brainerd will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland this holiday season. Starting on Thanksgiving Day you can take part in the drive through lights show.

In it’s 11th year there are still new light additions, this year the iconic old Brainerd Water Tower light structure will make an appearance. The lights will be timed with the radio station 105.3 that will play Christmas music as you drive through.

The Winter Wonderland is open from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and will run Wednesday through Saturday nights starting on Thursday, Nov. 23 through Saturday, Dec. 16th and then will be open every night from Dec.20-Dec.31.

Tickets are $15 per car at the gate or $10 in advance at one of these locations: Cub Foods, Brainerd Dispatch, Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union and the Northland Arboretum.

Jamie Rowlette a Sertoma Chairman says there is a lot of work and partnership involved to get the event up and running each season but he explains why it is all worth it.

 

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Highest Day for Cooking Fires is Tomorrow: Thanksgiving Day

2nd Woman Accuses Sen. Al Franken of Improper Conduct

Antiques Roadshow

Kindness Campaign Continues At CLC

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tashina Branchaud said

The children spent more time in and out of the hospitals. This is a disgrace. Wh... Read More

Karin said

Can't wait to see it!... Read More

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes, always have and always will. Crashes will a... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More

Latest Story

Minnesota Lawmakers Fight Against School Lunch Shaming

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota lawmaker says she’s exploring ways to force school districts to back off hard-line tactics for students
Posted on Nov. 22 2017

Latest Stories

Minnesota Lawmakers Fight Against School Lunch Shaming

Posted on Nov. 22 2017

100K Minnesotans Sign Up For Health Insurance So Far

Posted on Nov. 22 2017

Highest Day for Cooking Fires is Tomorrow: Thanksgiving Day

Posted on Nov. 22 2017

Rep. Tony Cornish & Sen. Dan Schoen Plan To Resign Amid Misconduct Allegations

Posted on Nov. 22 2017

Sen. Schoen To Resign In Wake Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Posted on Nov. 22 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.