Sertoma Winter Wonderland Kicks Off Tomorrow

The Northland Arboretum in Brainerd will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland this holiday season. Starting on Thanksgiving Day you can take part in the drive through lights show.

In it’s 11th year there are still new light additions, this year the iconic old Brainerd Water Tower light structure will make an appearance. The lights will be timed with the radio station 105.3 that will play Christmas music as you drive through.

The Winter Wonderland is open from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and will run Wednesday through Saturday nights starting on Thursday, Nov. 23 through Saturday, Dec. 16th and then will be open every night from Dec.20-Dec.31.

Tickets are $15 per car at the gate or $10 in advance at one of these locations: Cub Foods, Brainerd Dispatch, Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union and the Northland Arboretum.

Jamie Rowlette a Sertoma Chairman says there is a lot of work and partnership involved to get the event up and running each season but he explains why it is all worth it.