Sertoma Winter Wonderland in Brainerd Opens for Health Care Workers
The Brainerd Area Sertoma Club’s Winter Wonderland at the Northland Arboretum is usually only open Wednesday through Saturday during the holiday season, but not this week.
After a successful night in 2020 where employees from Essentia Health employees and their families could drive through Winter Wonderland, members from the Sertoma Club decided to expand that offer this year and turned on the bright lights for health care workers at many area organizations, along with their families.
