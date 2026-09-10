Sertoma Winter Wonderland Announces its Final Year

This will be the final year for the Sertoma Winter Wonderland Holiday Light Display in Brainerd. The Sertoma Club announced today that the display is ending after this winter’s display at the Northland Arboretum.

Winter Wonderland began in 2006, and this will be the 21st year of the display. Organizers say that over the past 20 years, Winter Wonderland has not only brought joy to families across the region, it has also made a meaningful impact on local nonprofits.

Approximately $500,000 has been distributed to local non-profits over the duration of the project. Last year alone, the Brainerd Noon Sertoma Club donated more than $20,000 in event proceeds to organizations including the Lakes Area Restorative Justice Program, Northland Arboretum, Timber Bay, and Confidence Learning Center.

Sertoma Club officials say the decision to retire the event comes after careful evaluation of several long term challenges, including a significant increase in electricity infrastructure expenses form Brainerd Public Utilities, the absence of a long term lease agreement with the Northland Arboretum, and other operational considerations..

They say that together, these factors made it clear that Winter Wonderland could not continue in a sustainable way.