Serratore Ready To ‘Pass The Torch’ After 26th Season Leading BSU Men’s Hockey

It was an announcement that sent the college hockey world into a frenzy: BSU men’s hockey coach Tom Serratore will retire at the end of this upcoming season.

It’s only been 24 hours since he announced his intentions, and it’s been an emotional whirlwind ever since.

“You know, I was nervous that I’d lose my composure in front of the team but I didn’t,” said Serratore. “And then we had an alumni call as well at 4:30 and I was pretty good. I had a couple moments I got choked up a little bit. It was very emotional day, but it was a great day. It was a great day to just really connect with a lot of the alumni and a lot of guys that played for me in the past.”

His successor was also part of the announcement. Longtime associate head coach Travis Winter will take the helm at the conclusion of this season.

“I’ve had probably five players since I’ve been coaching that you sit there and say ‘he’s coaching material, they got it,’ and Travis had that immediately,” Serratore explained. “He’s been ready for this for a while. I mean, he was on the World Junior staff last year. He’s had a lot of success with us since he’s been the associate head coach, and he’s a Beaver. He knows the expectations, he knows the values of the program. And knowing that Travis was going to be the next guy in line, it made my decision a lot easier.”

Winter’s succession parallels Serratore’s rise to the top. Serratore played for legendary Beavers’ bench boss R.H. “Bob” Peters in the ’80s and would later coach alongside him before being hand selected by Peters himself in 2001 to take over as head coach.

“Coach used the term when when he retired and I became the head coach, ‘I passed the torch,’ and we’re passing the torch to Travis [Winter],” he said. But you want to make sure that it’s not charity. That they’ve earned it. And you want to make sure it’s the right person. He was the right person.”

The decision was also made with recruiting in mind, to create a seamless transition that preserves the program.

“We have kids who are committed,” Serratore said. “I don’t want to do this in March and potentially lose those kids. We want to do it right now because they know who the heir parent is right now. That person [Winter] actually did a lot of the recruiting with them. So we have that intact.

Serratore also worried about recruits asking him how long he planned to remain head coach.

“What am I going to say?” he said. “I don’t want to be disingenuous and say I’m going to be around if I know I’m going to retire.

“Another factor is, I want those players in the locker room right now to look at Travis [Winter] when he is talking and listen, knowing he’s going to be their head coach,” he continued. “I think that’s important. And lastly, I want to enjoy this last year with those players in that locker room. I want to make sure that there’s total transparency. And they understand the ground rules as well.”

Serratore enters his 26th and final season as a head coach having amassed 416 wins with a combined 10 regular season and conference tournament titles. He’s also an eight-time conference Coach of the Year that led the Beavers to six NCAA tournament appearances, including a run to the Frozen Four in 2009. Yet, he still says his favorite part of coaching is his relationships with the players.

“I know that’s kind of the easy thing to say, but it’s true. They keep you young,” he quipped. “I’ve been in the locker room my whole life. Since I was six years old, but once I was done playing, I was coaching, so I’ve never left. And I reflect back and I’m sitting there saying, ‘How many guys would like to be in my shoes?’ And I forget about that. I’m a lucky guy.”

With the changing landscape of college athletics, the idea of a tenured coach is slowly becoming a thing of the past. But even Serratore wasn’t sure he’d be where he is now.

“It’s weird,” he admitted. “Now, when I think about it, holy moly, it went fast. But no, I never thought about 25 or 26 years later. Quite honestly, I never got too far ahead of myself and I don’t think you can in this business. It’s a humbling profession, and if you get too far ahead of yourself, you’re gonna get punched in the nose.”

He added, “So I never looked at it that way, but I’d be lying to sit there and say, as soon as I got close to 20 years, I saw that and I’m going ‘holy moly.’ And you know, then it’s something you’re proud of: being at one place for a long time. I wore these colors with pride in the Green and White.”

As to what his plans are when the season ends, Serratore hasn’t given it too much thought yet. But there is one thing he’s certain of.

“I love hockey,” he said. “And I love Beaver Hockey. And it’s always going to be close to my heart. And when I’m done this year, it’ll be 32 years in my life as a coach, as a player, living in and playing for, being affiliated with the Beavers. I’m 62, so that’s over 50% of my life right there. So it’s going to be a big part when I’m done, too.”