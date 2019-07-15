Serious Motorcycle Crash After Motorcycle Strikes Deer In Rural Motley

A 2015 Harley Davidson trike motorcycle was traveling west on County 24 when it struck a deer causing the driver to lose control and go off the road into trees at 2:17 PM on Sunday, July 14.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report of a serious motorcycle crash on 64th ST SW in rural Motley, MN. The driver, a male age 68, of Pillager was treated on scene and transported to a Brainerd, MN

hospital.

The passenger, a female age 74, of Pillager was also treated on scene and transported to a Twin Cities area hospital via North Memorial Air Care with serious injuries. Assisting at the scene was Pequot Lakes Police Department, Pequot Lakes Fire Department, Zone 3 Fire Responders, North Memorial Ambulance and Air Care.