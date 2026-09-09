‘Serious Injury Incident’ at Labor Day Powwow in Ponemah Under Investigation

The Red Lake Department of Public Safety says a serious injury incident happened at the Labor Day powwow in Ponemah on Sep. 5.

According to a press release, public safety officers, emergency first responders, and event security responded promptly and secured the area. Officials say the incident is isolated and there is no threat to the public or community. Enhanced safety and security continued through the weekend as the powwow continued.

The incident remains under investigation, and no further details have been released.