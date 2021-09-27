Lakeland PBS

Serious Injuries Reported in Motor Vehicle Crash in Hackensack

Nick UrsiniSep. 27 2021

Two people were injured Sunday afternoon after their vehicle left the roadway and hit trees.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at 4:37 PM on Sunday, Sept 26 of a motor vehicle crash with injuries on County Road 5 in Birch Lake Township near Hackensack.

When deputies arrived on scene they found a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe left the roadway and hit trees. The 61-year old male driver of Hackensack and 61-year old female passenger of Hackensack were pinned inside the vehicle according to the release.

The victims were extracted from the vehicle and emergency medical treatment was initiated. The victims were transported to a nearby landing zone and transported via helicopter to a St. Cloud hospital with serious injuries.

 

