Serious Concerns in Itasca County due to COVID-19 Spiking Again

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

According to a recent release from Itasca County Health and Human Services out of Grand Rapids, MN, COVID-19 vaccinations continue to slowly rise. Vaccines and tests are available in Itasca County, and their new oral COVID treatments are being offered as well. It is said, that communities are still not

immune to the infections that our spreading across our nation.

There are new cases spiking and the hospitals are full, with more deaths continuing to follow. Between January 7th and 13th, Itasca County has seen another 218 new COVID infections, that do not not include those identified through over-the-counter tests.

Unfortunately, Itasca County has identified five additional deaths attributed this week to COVID, bringing the pandemic death total to

123.

“Those of us in public health and health care dearly wish the Itasca story was better,” said Kelly Chandler, Itasca County

Public Health division manager. “Please, do everything you can to stay healthy right now. COVID remains unpredictable,

and we are seeing very sick Itasca residents of all ages. Vaccination remains our best hope. Testing also is very

important, regardless of whether or not you are symptomatic. And, yes, wear a good mask when indoors with others

outside of your home.”

“Grand Itasca’s hospital and intensive care unit

continue to be full every day and we’re holding patients needing a higher level of care in our emergency department

more often than not,” said Jon Pederson. “Staffing is challenged by very high numbers of sick calls from employees, the

highest numbers we’ve seen during the pandemic.“

Earlier this week, Grand Itasca has also extended the availability of booster doses of the vaccine to those 12 years of age and older who completed their primary vaccine series more than five months ago. They also offer third doses for those ages 5 to 11 who are moderately-to-severely immunocompromised.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today