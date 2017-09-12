DONATE

September Is National Recovery Month

Clayton Castle
Sep. 12 2017
Millions of people nationwide and throughout the world are recovering drug and alcohol addicts and with an ongoing opioid epidemic, recovery centers are reaching out to people this month seeking help in honor of National Recovery Month.

National Recovery Month runs throughout the entire month of September and honors those who have sought help for their addiction.

Recovery centers such as Lakes Area Alano, located in the Brainerd Lakes Area, which has been crippled by the opioid epidemic, are also using the month to spread the word about the public acknowledgment the issue.

In 2015, there were 137 deaths in car crashes that were alcohol-related and deaths from opioid overdoses have increased six-hundred percent throughout Minnesota since 2000.

