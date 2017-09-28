September Is National Preparedness Month

September is almost over but it’s never too late to get the word out about National Preparedness Month, in light of all of the natural disasters that have occurred in recent weeks.

National Preparedness Month is an effort to spread awareness about being prepared for a possible natural or man-made disaster that may knock out power for a number of days or limit the supply of food and other essentials.

In light of recent hurricanes, officials in Minnesota warn that natural disasters can happen here as well.