DONATE

LPTV NEWS

September Is National Preparedness Month For Disasters

Clayton Castle
Sep. 28 2017
Leave a Comment

September is almost over, but it’s never too late to get the word out about National Preparedness Month, especially considering the natural disasters that have occurred in recent weeks.

National Preparedness Month is an effort to spread awareness about being prepared for a possible natural or man-made disaster that may knock out power for a number of days or limit the supply of food and other essentials.

In light of recent hurricanes, officials in Minnesota warn that natural disasters can happen here as well.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

Lakeland Currents: Community Planning After Natural Disasters

Wildfire Danger Reaches High Level

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tony Rickerl said

Hard pass. Would rather sport my old home red jersey or buy a white one.... Read More

Miles said

That's me -Miles... Read More

David huff said

That was good infbob well do a good job would like you to do a follow up on care... Read More

Darren P said

Nice event. Opportunities like these should not be missed.... Read More

Latest Story

Brandon Bjerknes Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges

The former Bemidji Middle School Assistant Principal facing federal child pornography charges has now plead guilty to those charges as well as to
Posted on Sep. 28 2017

Latest Stories

Brandon Bjerknes Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges

Posted on Sep. 28 2017

Dementia Screening Added To Wellness Visits

Posted on Sep. 28 2017

Twins Clinch First Playoff Appearance Since 2010

Posted on Sep. 28 2017

Enbridge Line 3 Opponents To Rally At Capitol Before Hearing

Posted on Sep. 28 2017

MnDOT Wants Your Participation In Bike And Walk To School Day

Posted on Sep. 28 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.