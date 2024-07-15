Separate Water Incidents in Clearwater Co. Leave Woman Dead, Child Hospitalized

The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office reports that two separate incidents involving bodies of water over the weekend have left a woman dead and a child hospitalized.

On Saturday, a 70-year-old Ponsford woman died after being pulled from Long Lost Lake in southern Clearwater County.

A press release says a husband and wife had been on the lake in a pontoon and decided to take a swim. Officers learned that once in the water, the pontoon began to drift away.

Both the man and the woman began to swim for the boat, and at some point, the husband looked back for his wife, Cheryl Breitbach, and found her facedown and floating in the water. He began to yell for help, and people at a nearby residence heard the yelling and took their boat out to assist both back to shore.

Lifesaving measures were performed on the woman but were unsuccessful. Breitbach’s body was taken to the University of North Dakota Forensic Pathology Department for an autopsy.

In a separate incident on Sunday, a young child was found unresponsive in a swimming pool south of Bagley in Nora Township.

The child was brought in to Sanford Bagley Medical Center by private vehicle and was then airlifted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo.

The condition of the child is unknown at this time. No name will be released due to the victim being a child.