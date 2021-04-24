Sentencing for Derek Chauvin Set for June 16

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Minnesota court has set a June sentencing date for Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

Online court records say Chauvin will be sentenced on June 16 at 1:30 PM by Judge Peter Cahill, the Hennepin County judge who oversaw the trial.

The 45-year-old Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter for pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck. Under Minnesota statues, he’ll only be sentenced on the most serious one – second-degree murder. The maximum time in prison he would face is likely 30 years, but he could get less.

