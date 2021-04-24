Lakeland PBS

Sentencing for Derek Chauvin Set for June 16

Lakeland News — Apr. 23 2021

A Minnesota court has set a June sentencing date for Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

Online court records say Chauvin will be sentenced on June 16 at 1:30 PM by Judge Peter Cahill, the Hennepin County judge who oversaw the trial.

The 45-year-old Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter for pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck. Under Minnesota statues, he’ll only be sentenced on the most serious one – second-degree murder. The maximum time in prison he would face is likely 30 years, but he could get less.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Family of Daunte Wright Remembers Him During Funeral Service

Bemidji Project For Change Members React to Chauvin Guilty Verdict

Brainerd Activists React to Chauvin Trial Verdict

Derek Chauvin Found Guilty on All Counts in Killing of George Floyd

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.