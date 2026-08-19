Aug 18, 2026 | By: Miles Walker

Sens. Smith, Klobuchar Join Ribbon Cutting for Staples Meat Processing Facility

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

ymca bemidji groundbreaking sqk

08-18-2026

News

Groundbreaking Held for YMCA in Bemidji’s Rail Corridor

Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness Forest Service Thumbnail

08-18-2026

News

Minnesota Governor Signs Order To Slow Down Any Mining Efforts Near Boundary Waters Wilderness

bemidji girls tennis liz peterson

08-18-2026

Sports

Bemidji Girls’ Tennis Leaning on Senior Leadership in 2026

mary moriarity keith ellison press conference august 18 2026 ap thumbnail

08-18-2026

News

Minnesota Attorney General Sues Texas Governor To Compel Extradition of ICE Agent for Trial