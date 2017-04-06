Seniors To Lead Brainerd Softball In 2017

- Home
The Brainerd Warrior softball team finished in second place last year in the Central Lakes Conference before going 1-2 in the section tournament.
This year, the team will turn to eight seniors to lead the team over the section hump and hopefully a run to the state tournament.
