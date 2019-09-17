Lakeland PBS
Seniors Look To Lead Brainerd Girls Soccer In 2019

Sep. 16 2019

The Brainerd girls soccer team is used to having successful seasons, as they’ve won at least 12 or more games in each of the past three seasons. The 2019 team is looking to keep that streak up and for the Warriors, everything starts and ends with their seniors.

“I always think teams take the personality of their seniors, I think we’ve seen that from our team this year, we brought back our four leading scorers from last season,” said Brained Girls Soccer Head Coach Grant Gmeinder.

“I think we have a big group of seniors and that helps out a lot because with younger girls moving up that maybe haven’t even seen that high school field yet, us being able to be role models for them has really helped us become a good team,” said Brained Senior Midfielder Josie Kramer.

Returning All-Conference midfielders and senior captains Josie Kramer and Gabbie Smith lead an offense that wants to play fast.

“Our main thing is our speed and our physicality, usually our wings are me and Josie, and I think me and Josie connect well on the wings like give-and-go’s and crosses and stuff like that,” said Brainerd Senior Midfielder Gabbie Smith.

“Our goal is state – that’s basically the goal that we’ve set, working and improving throughout the year, but just to make sure we are playing strong and getting better to get to state,” said Brainerd Senior Forward Gina Wasniewski.

The Warriors are currently 5-2 on the year and host Fergus Falls tomorrow night at 7:00.

Chaz Mootz

