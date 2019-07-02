Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Senior Corps Connects Senior Volunteers With People And Organizations In The Community

Jul. 2 2019

Through Lutheran Social Services, you don’t have to leave your town to join a service corps. A unique service program is connecting senior volunteers in the Brainerd Lakes Area with the people and organizations that need them the most.

When Carol Barsness retired she knew she wanted to give back to the community.

“I retired from the school district and I had a lot of time on my hands and I have also worked in child care for 30 years, so I thought this would be a good fit for me,” said Barsness.

That’s when she decided to sign up to join the Senior Corps. The Senior Corps is a national service program that connects seniors 55 and older with the people and organizations in the community that need them the most.

Lutheran Social Services in Brainerd organizes the Senior Corps that has two avenues, “senior companions” or “foster grandparents.” The senior companions meet once a week and offer friendship, support, and transportation to older adults at home and out in the community.

“It’s about helping others, other people that can’t get out and do what they’d like to do,” said volunteer Patti Durose.

The foster grandparents assist children of various ages in the classroom.

“I think it’s a great program. I really do. For both older people and for the kids. Because some don’t have grandparents who live here and we might be the only ones that do,” said foster grandparent Jan Bender.

“They still have wonder and awe and they like you to listen to them,” Barsness added. “And so that’s what I do, I listen.”

The senior corps volunteers say the experience is not only enjoyable, but rewarding, and that they get just as much out of it as the people they work with.

“I learn from them as much as they learn from me. That’s what it’s all about. Foster grandparents give kids a grandma or a grandpa and gives us grandchildren,” said Bender. “So it goes both ways.”

The Senior Corps in Brainerd is always looking for senior volunteers ages 55 and up. For more information, visit www.lssmn.org.

Rachel Johnson

Contact the Author

Rachel Johnson — racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Hundreds Of Volunteers Help Pack Meals For Bagley’s “Feed My Starving Children” Event

Brainerd Child Care Programs Move Locations Due To Flooding

Brainerd Teacher Nominated For 2019 Minnesota Teacher Of The Year

Community Table In Bemidji Always In Need Of Volunteers

Latest Story

DNR Hires New Directors For Fish And Wildlife And Lands And Minerals Divisions

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announces the hiring of Dave Olfelt as the Fish and Wildlife Division director and Joe Henderson as
Posted on Jul. 2 2019

Latest Stories

DNR Hires New Directors For Fish And Wildlife And Lands And Minerals Divisions

Posted on Jul. 2 2019

Three Arrested After Sex Trafficking Sting In Mahnomen

Posted on Jul. 2 2019

Teen Injured In One-Vehicle Rollover In Morrison County

Posted on Jul. 2 2019

2019 Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival Medallion Hunt Clue #2

Posted on Jul. 2 2019

Brainerd Legion Baseball Falls Against Monticello

Posted on Jul. 2 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate