Senators Accepting Applications For U.S. Attorney For Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken say they are accepting applications for the top federal prosecutor’s job in Minnesota.
The two Democratic senators made the announcement Tuesday.
Minnesota’s former U.S. attorney, Andrew Luger, was appointed by President Barack Obama. He was among dozens of federal prosecutors who resigned under the new administration.
Klobuchar and Franken recommended Luger for the position in 2013. The senators say they spent weeks working with the White House to see if Luger could return to his post. Earlier this month, Luger announced he will resume practicing law in the Twin Cities.
Now that discussions for Luger’s reappointment have ended, Klobuchar and Franken will accept applications for U.S. attorney for Minnesota. Applicants should submit a letter of interest and resume by June 9.
