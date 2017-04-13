Senator Klobuchar Meets With Multi-Agency Wellness Court

As a member of the judiciary committee, Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar has introduced bills to increase funding to substance abuse treatment programs. The senator met with representatives from the many agencies working on the Leech Lake – Cass County Wellness Court, who could benefit from the increased funds.

During the meeting held at the Cass County Courthouse today, the leaders told Senator Klobuchar just how far they’ve come over the last ten years.

Those looking at drug or alcohol related charges can elect to go into the program to receive a lighter sentence, get out of jail and start working towards sobriety.

Right now, 17 people are in the five step program. Melissa Wilson is looking forward to graduation in June.

The model hit home for the senator, whose father is an alcoholic.

Now the representatives look for the senator to carry their message to Washington D.C. to continue funding for this and similar programs.

Senator Klobuchar recently introduced legislation that would impose a fee on opioid prescriptions to be used for misuse treatment programs like the Wellness Court.