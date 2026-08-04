Aug 3, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Senate Leaders Introduce Plan to Delay Federal Ban on Hemp THC Products

U.S. Senate leaders have introduced a plan that would delay a scheduled recriminalization of Hemp THC products.

The Senate Appropriations Committee on Sunday released a bill that would extend funding for federal agencies through Dec. 11 and delay a planned prohibition on most hemp products until the same date—almost a month later than originally planned.

Both Minnesota senators are working to delay the ban. Sen. Amy Klobuchar said in a statement that “[b]rewers, farmers, small businesses, and customers in Minnesota have made clear that the federal ban on hemp products will be devastating,” while Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith said “[t]he initial ban set to take place was ill-advised and would have hurt both hemp farmers and Minnesota breweries alike.”

The intoxicating hemp industry, which would be effectively shut down by the proposed ban, was estimated to be worth more than $28 billion last year while supporting 300,000 jobs and generating $1.5 billion in tax revenue for states. Both the Senate and House must still approve the bill before the delay goes into effect.

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