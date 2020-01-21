Senate Debate Begins Over President Trump’s Impeachment Trial

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

WASHINGTON (AP)- Senators began the debate over rules that will take place in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump this afternoon.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell abruptly changed his proposed rules for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial after senators objected. He is now offering three days, rather than two, for opening arguments from each side. Democrats objected strongly to rules proposed by the Republican leader for compressed arguments and a speedy trial. Chief Justice John Roberts gaveled in the session. Democrats warned that the rules package could force midnight sessions that would keep most Americans in the dark.

President Donald Trump could potentially be impeached on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial quickly burst into a partisan fight Tuesday as proceedings began unfolding at the Capitol. Democrats objected strongly to rules proposed by the Republican leader for compressed arguments and a speedy trial.

Trump said anew that the whole thing was a hoax, and he said he was sure it would “work out fine.”

Two-thirds (67) or more of the senators have to vote to convict in order for an impeachment and for Trump to be removed from office.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today