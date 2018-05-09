Lakeland PBS
Sen. Tina Smith’s Staff Discusses Child Care Shortage In Bemidji

Shirelle Moore
May. 8 2018
Senator Tina Smith’s staff was in Bemidji this afternoon to meet with local parents and activists to discuss the child care shortage. The meeting was a part of the senator’s statewide Childcare Access And Affordability Tour.

Community members brought up various issues to Sen. Smith’s staff including challenges in finding childcare workers, low pay and keeping child care providers in the area. According to her staff, Sen. Smith has been working in Washington D.C. to bring these issues to the forefront.

Carson Ouellette, the Northwest Minnesota Outreach Representative for Sen. Smith, says, “With her position on the health, education, labor and pensions, the HELP committee, Sen. Smith is uniquely positioned to work in DC on issues focused on access to child care. She has signed onto bills that will help families afford child care and help child care providers get more in terms of funds from families.”

Sen. Smith’s staff plans to host more meetings on child care in this region in the future.

