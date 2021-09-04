Lakeland PBS

Sen. Tina Smith Visits Bemidji to Tour Conifer Villas Affordable Housing

Lakeland News — Sep. 3 2021

Minnesota Senator Tina Smith was in Bemidji today touring the Conifer Villas affordable housing complex. She met with the team of developers on the project who shared information about how the new apartments will help Bemidji and the surrounding community.

Sen. Smith also visited Northern Pines Mental Health Center in Brainerd this afternoon to meet with leadership and hear about the work Northern Pines is doing to provide mental health and substance use disorder services, as well as the value of COVID-19 relief funding.

By — Lakeland News

