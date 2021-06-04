Sen. Tina Smith Hosts Hearing on Native American Housing

Click to print (Opens in new window)

In Minnesota, only 49% of Native households own their own home as compared to 76% of white households. Senator Tina Smith of Minnesota held a hearing to learn more about the need for investment in housing for Native Americans.

Sen. Smith has been named the chair of the Housing Subcommittee in the U.S. Senate. Since beginning in that position, she has made housing for Indigenous peoples a priority.

Smith held a hearing that included tribal leaders, housing experts, and fellow politicians to discuss the unique challenges in providing tribal housing.

