Sen. Tina Smith Announces Funding to White Earth for Solar Energy Storage

U.S. Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota recently announced $1.75 million for White Earth Nation to use energy storage to increase their use of solar power, and to allow for greater flexibility.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Electricity selected three communities across the country to receive a total of $3.7 million in project development assistance under the Energy Storage for Social Equity Program. According to a release from Sen. Smith’s office, the funding will be provided with the hope of promoting an equitable clean energy transition and to advance more affordable and reliable electricity.

“White Earth and other tribal nations in the North Country are doing a lot to be a part of the clean energy transition. It’s very exciting to see what White Earth is doing to expand solar power with with support from the federal government,” said Sen. Smith. “We, in the Inflation Reduction Act, we passed really important laws that make it much easier for tribal governments to be able to participate in building out solar and other renewables, just like other governments can. So I’m excited about this opportunity for them and really grateful that they are taking this step.”

The project will expand the solar array at Pine Point Elementary School and Community Center to help lower electricity costs and support White Earth’s goal of energy independence.