Sen. Smith Sends Biden Administration Letter Supporting Study on Boundary Waters Mining
Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota has sent the Biden Administration a letter asking them to restart an environmental study that was cancelled by the Trump Administration. The study could put a ban on copper and nickel mining near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
Sen. Smith joins Rep. Betty McCollum, who proposed the Boundary Waters Wilderness Protection and Pollution Prevention Act last September.
To view the full letter sent by Sen. Smith, click here.
