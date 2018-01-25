Sen. Matt Dean Drops Out Of Minnesota Governor’s Race

PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Republican Matt Dean is dropping out of the Minnesota governor’s race.

Dean said Thursday the party needs to unite around a single candidate, and he endorsed Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson.

Democrat Mark Dayton isn’t seeking another term. A crowded field of Republicans is seeking to take his place. One heavyweight, former two-term Gov. Tim Pawlenty, is said to be weighing a bid after passing on a U.S. Senate run.

Dean, a state representative, says he has no plans to seek another term in the House.