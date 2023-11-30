Sen. Klobuchar Urging Postmaster General to Ensure Minnesotans Receive Mail on Time

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Democratic U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar is calling on United States Postal Service Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to ensure Minnesotans receive their mail and packages in a timely manner.

Recently, rural mail carriers in Bemidji picketed for several days because of unfair working conditions for USPS employees and the prioritization of third-party packages over essential items like bills and medications.

“The people of Bemidji and surrounding areas have a right to get their mail delivered, and there is just no reason to explain that Amazon can come in and Bigfoot and get their stuff delivered before regular mail goes out,” said Sen. Klobuchar. “So I have talked to local post office officials in Minnesota. I have pushed the head of the post office, Mr. DeJoy, to make the policy clear. And I have requested that we make sure that positions are filled in Bemidji and have also asked for a meeting with Mr. DeJoy to directly talk about this, because you just can’t have a major multibillion-dollar, trillion-dollar company like Amazon come in and say, ‘Hey, our stuff gets delivered but not grandma’s medication,s or not an important bill from the mortgage company.'”

Democratic Senator Tina Smith and Republican Congressman Pete Stauber are the other legislators who have expressed concerns about this situation recently and are also asking for answers from the U.S. Postal Service.

