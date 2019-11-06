Lakeland PBS

Sen. Justin Eichorn Announces He’s Running For Re-Election

Malaak KhattabNov. 6 2019

It was a full house Tuesday night at Benson Hall at Bemidji State University as Republican Senator Justin Eichorn announced his re-election for State Senate District 5.

The College Republicans at Bemidji State University hosted the kick-off re-election campaign for the senator. Republican Representative Pete Stauber and Republican Senators Paul Utke and Michelle Benson gave speeches at the event in support of Eichorn. In a speech, Rep. Stauber fully endorsed Sen. Eichorn.

“There is still more to be done. I’m looking forward to going back to St. Paul as your senator and working with Matt so that’s why I’m here today to announce I’m going to run for re-election, put my name in the hat and there is still more work to do,” Sen. Eichorn said.

Eichorn is currently in his first term and is serving on multiple committees.

Malaak Khattab

By — Malaak Khattab

News Reporter

