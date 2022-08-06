Sen. Gazelka Honored By Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A long-time Brainerd Lakes Area legislator was recently honored by the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities for his tenure at the Capitol.

The coalition recognized Sen. Paul Gazelka with the Minnesota Legacy Award during a recent three-day conference in Red Wing. This award is given, upon retirement, to legislators who had a particularly positive impact on greater Minnesota cities during their legislative careers.

Gazelka, a Republican from East Gull Lake, will conclude his time in the legislature after his fifth term in the Minnesota State Senate.

In a press release, the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities said that when passing legislation, Sen. Gazelka always prioritized his constituents’ needs over partisan politics. The coalition also stated that as both a Senator and as Senate Majority Leader, Gazelka was a strong proponent for local government aid and state investments in critical infrastructure.

The Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities is a nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy organization representing over 100 cities outside of the Twin Cities metropolitan area.

