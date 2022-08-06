Lakeland PBS

Sen. Gazelka Honored By Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities

Lakeland News — Aug. 5 2022

Paul Gazelka

A long-time Brainerd Lakes Area legislator was recently honored by the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities for his tenure at the Capitol.

The coalition recognized Sen. Paul Gazelka with the Minnesota Legacy Award during a recent three-day conference in Red Wing. This award is given, upon retirement, to legislators who had a particularly positive impact on greater Minnesota cities during their legislative careers.

Gazelka, a Republican from East Gull Lake, will conclude his time in the legislature after his fifth term in the Minnesota State Senate.

In a press release, the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities said that when passing legislation, Sen. Gazelka always prioritized his constituents’ needs over partisan politics. The coalition also stated that as both a Senator and as Senate Majority Leader, Gazelka was a strong proponent for local government aid and state investments in critical infrastructure.

The Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities is a nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy organization representing over 100 cities outside of the Twin Cities metropolitan area.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Northwoods Adventure: Opening Day at 2022 Crow Wing County Fair

Preparations Underway for This Year’s Crow Wing County Fair

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Named a Top Hospital for Hip Replacements and Fractures

Lakes Area Music Festival Rehearsing for 14th Annual Season

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.