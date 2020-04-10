Lakeland PBS

Sen. Gazelka Expresses Opposition to Gov. Walz’s Extended Stay-at-Home Order

Nathan Green — Apr. 9 2020

Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka of Nisswa is expressing concern about Governor Tim Walz extending the state’s stay-at-home order on Wednesday.

Gazelka tweeted the following on Thursday:

The governor was asked to respond at his daily press conference, where he said he wanted people back to work as badly as anyone, but that the priority is to keep Minnesotans safe.

“If they believe the Mayo Clinic’s wrong, if they believe all nine of the health care associations are wrong, if they believe that the CDC is wrong, if they believe that the President’s guidance from the administration is wrong, and if they believe 42 other states are wrong, then I value their opinion to say so, but we can’t go on a hunch,” said Walz. “And I hope I am as wrong as can be about the needs on those beds, but all the data shows me that I cannot risk that at this time, but I’m trying to find that line of – with Minnesotans’ cooperation that we can restart the economy in a smart way.”

Nathan Green

By — Nathan Green

