Sen. Franken Announces Resignation Date
Sen. Al Franken will resign from his United States Senate seat on January 2, 2018, according to a Franken spokesperson.
Sen. Franken is stepping down amid numerous sexual harassment allegations, including groping a number of women both before and during his time as United States Senator.
Following the allegations, a number of his Democratic Senate colleagues said that he should step down.
Current Lt. Governor Tina Smith will be sworn into the seat on January 3, 2018.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
The children spent more time in and out of the hospitals. This is a disgrace. Wh... Read More
Can't wait to see it!... Read More
People using the road make mistakes, always have and always will. Crashes will a... Read More
Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More