Sen. Franken Announces Resignation Date

Sen. Al Franken will resign from his United States Senate seat on January 2, 2018, according to a Franken spokesperson.

Sen. Franken is stepping down amid numerous sexual harassment allegations, including groping a number of women both before and during his time as United States Senator.

Following the allegations, a number of his Democratic Senate colleagues said that he should step down.

Current Lt. Governor Tina Smith will be sworn into the seat on January 3, 2018.