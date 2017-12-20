DONATE

Sen. Franken Announces Resignation Date

Clayton Castle
Dec. 20 2017
Sen. Al Franken will resign from his United States Senate seat on January 2, 2018, according to a Franken spokesperson.

Sen. Franken is stepping down amid numerous sexual harassment allegations, including groping a number of women both before and during his time as United States Senator.

Following the allegations, a number of his Democratic Senate colleagues said that he should step down.

Current Lt. Governor Tina Smith will be sworn into the seat on January 3, 2018.

