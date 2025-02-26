Feb 26, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Sen. Eichorn Elected Chair of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board

Justin Eichorn Cg

Sen. Justin Eichorn (R) of Grand Rapids

State Republican Sen. Justin Eichorn from Grand Rapids has been elected chair of the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board.

Eichorn, who has been a member of the IRRRB since he took office in 2017, was elected chair on a unanimous vote last night.

The Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation serves as an economic development agency focused on reinvesting local taconite production taxes to support businesses, communities, and workforce development in northern Minnesota. The IRRRB consists of state Senators and Representatives who were elected from districts where at least one-third of the people live within the area the agency serves.

