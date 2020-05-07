Lakeland PBS

Sen. Eichorn Criticized For Comparing Homelessness to Camping in Video

Nathan Green — May. 6 2020

Sen. Justin Eichorn (R), District 5

A Republican State Senator from northern Minnesota is drawing criticism after posting a video questioning why campgrounds are closed while homeless people can live in tents during the coronavirus pandemic.

Freshman Senator Justin Eichorn of Grand Rapids referred to a “nice little tent city set up here” in St. Paul in a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday. Eichorn went on to appeal to Gov. Tim Walz to “open up campgrounds in Northern Minnesota.”

The Star Tribune reports Democratic Rep. Michael Howard of Richfield, the lead sponsor on housing assistance legislation, criticized the video as out of touch. Eichorn says he was trying to convince the Democratic governor to “take heed of the dismal economic conditions” Minnesotans are facing.

The video has since been removed.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nathan Green

By — Nathan Green

Related Posts

Minnesota Nurses Association Concerned With Decision to Restart Elective Surgeries

Area Businesses and Restaurants Preparing For Potential Reopening

Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan Named BSU’s 38th Distinguished Minnesotan

$2.4 Billion Budget Deficit Projected in MN Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Latest Stories

Crow Wing County Authorities Still Asking For Help in Locating Shooting Suspect

Posted on May. 6 2020

Minnesota Nurses Association Concerned With Decision to Restart Elective Surgeries

Posted on May. 6 2020

Area Businesses and Restaurants Preparing For Potential Reopening

Posted on May. 6 2020

Bemidji Area Schools Celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week

Posted on May. 6 2020

DNR Sets Guidelines For Fishing Opener Due to COVID-19

Posted on May. 6 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.