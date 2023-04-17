Seminar in Nisswa Highlights Importance of Advance Care Planning

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ahead of National Healthcare Decisions Day on April 16, Crow Wing Energized sponsored a seminar at the Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa on Friday that highlighted the importance of advance care planning to support one’s end-of-life wishes.

The meeting stressed discussing such plans ahead of time with loved ones should you become ill or have a life-threatening injury. Keynote speaker Lucas Spaeth, an attorney who specializes in estate and elder law, spoke to attendees about the importance of having a legal document completed.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today