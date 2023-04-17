Seminar in Nisswa Highlights Importance of Advance Care Planning
Ahead of National Healthcare Decisions Day on April 16, Crow Wing Energized sponsored a seminar at the Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa on Friday that highlighted the importance of advance care planning to support one’s end-of-life wishes.
The meeting stressed discussing such plans ahead of time with loved ones should you become ill or have a life-threatening injury. Keynote speaker Lucas Spaeth, an attorney who specializes in estate and elder law, spoke to attendees about the importance of having a legal document completed.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.