Seminar in Nisswa Highlights Importance of Advance Care Planning

Hanky HazeltonApr. 17 2023

Ahead of National Healthcare Decisions Day on April 16, Crow Wing Energized sponsored a seminar at the Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa on Friday that highlighted the importance of advance care planning to support one’s end-of-life wishes.

The meeting stressed discussing such plans ahead of time with loved ones should you become ill or have a life-threatening injury. Keynote speaker Lucas Spaeth, an attorney who specializes in estate and elder law, spoke to attendees about the importance of having a legal document completed.

