Sep 26, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Semi-Trailer Catches Fire in Brainerd, Causing Traffic to Shut Down

Brainerd Semi Trailer Fire Photo

Credit: Brainerd Police Department

A semi-trailer caught fire Wednesday on Washington Street in Brainerd, causing traffic to shut down.

A Facebook post from the Brainerd Police Department says the closed Laurel Street bridge forced all traffic to College Road.

The Brainerd Fire Department was on the scene and was able to extinguish the fire and get traffic flowing again.

