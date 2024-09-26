Sep 26, 2024 | By: Lakeland News
Semi-Trailer Catches Fire in Brainerd, Causing Traffic to Shut Down
A semi-trailer caught fire Wednesday on Washington Street in Brainerd, causing traffic to shut down.
A Facebook post from the Brainerd Police Department says the closed Laurel Street bridge forced all traffic to College Road.
The Brainerd Fire Department was on the scene and was able to extinguish the fire and get traffic flowing again.
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Related News
Education & Government