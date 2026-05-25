May 25, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Semi Driver Sent to Hospital After Rollover Crash Near Park Rapids

A semi-truck was in a rollover crash this past weekend in Hubbard County, which sent the driver to the hospital and caused fertilizer to leak into the road.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Sunday, May 24 at around 6:17 a.m., the driver of the semi, 74-year-old Matthew Jepson of Frazee, and the passenger, 26-year-old Connor Guck of Perham, were traveling eastbound on Highway 87. The driver then lost control of the semi in the curves around 175th Avenue, causing the truck to roll over on its passenger side.

The Park Rapids Fire Department Relief Association reports that when the fire department arrived on the scene, Jepson was already being transported by ambulance to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Park Rapids with non-life-threatening injuries. The department, however, discovered two large totes with fertilizer leaking into the road. Crews quickly set up a dike before a storm sewer in two places, preventing the fertilizer from reaching a waterway.

Guck, the passenger in the semi, did not sustain any injuries during the incident. The State Patrol reports road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.

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