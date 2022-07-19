Semi Driver Dies After Rolling Truck in Baxter
A semi driver died after rolling his truck in Baxter yesterday afternoon.
A Minnesota State Patrol report says 38-year-old Walter Hicks of Kansas City, Missouri was driving his semi northbound on Highway 371, south of College Road, when it ran off the road and rolled over.
The report says Hicks was wearing a seat belt and that alcohol was not involved in the crash.
