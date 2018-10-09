Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Self –Proclaimed ‘Valve Turners’ Dismissed Of All Charges In Clearwater County

Shirelle Moore
Oct. 9 2018
Leave a Comment

A Clearwater county judge has dismissed all charges against a group of protestors who were served with charges related to criminal damage to property of critical public facilities, utilities and pipelines.

Back in 2016, Emily Johnston of Seattle, WA and Annette Klapstein of Bainbridge Island, WA used bolt cutters to cut padlocks and chains to access an Enbridge pipeline valve near Leonard. The women were part of a group called Climate Direct Action that tried to shut down five pipeline valves – two pipelines in Minnesota, one in North Dakota, one in Montana and one in Washington state. All of the lines move oil from Canada to the United States.

Pipeline officials said their attempt did not disrupt oil delivery. An Enbridge spokesperson, at the time, said pipelines at four of the sites were temporarily shut down before the protesters could reach the valves.

Defendants Johnston, Klapstein and Benjamin Joldersma, who was also being tried in the case, called the judges decision ‘bittersweet’ because they were hoping to deliver their defense to the jury.

Enbridge released a statement about the court proceedings. It reads:  “Enbridge maintains that the actions taken by individuals in 2016 to trespass on our facility and attempt to tamper with energy infrastructure were reckless and dangerous. The individuals involved in these activities claimed to be protecting the environment, but they did the opposite and put the environment and the safety of people at risk — including themselves, first responders and neighboring communities and landowners.

Our preference is always to seek to resolve differences of opinion through dialogue – peacefully and respectfully.  We do not tolerate trespassing, vandalism, or mischief, and Enbridge will seek to prosecute those involved to the fullest extent of the law.”

Lakeland News spoke with the prosecuting attorney in the case, but he declined to comment. We’ll have additional comments from the defense team about the judge decision tonight on Lakeland News at 10pm.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Trial Begins For Protesters Charged With Property Damage To Pipeline

20 for 20: Oil Pipeline Fire (2007)

Line 3 Protesters Temporarily Halt Clearwater County Road Construction Project

Region 2 Arts Council Offering Art Learning Grant

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Estella Ramczyk said

That was a wonderful article by Anthony Scott about the BMX and what Justin Bar... Read More

JH said

Until this comment.... Read More

Bryan Krantz said

Much appreciation to LPT News for covering this event. There was a lot of hard... Read More

Loretta Rivera said

Wow a story without mentioning race of perps....refreshing!... Read More

Latest Story

Another Early Snow Expected

According to the National Weather Service out of Grand Forks, ND we are in the possible path for another significant snowfall. Three to 6 inches
Posted on Oct. 9 2018

Latest Stories

Another Early Snow Expected

Posted on Oct. 9 2018

AIRC At BSU Celebrates Indigenous Peoples And Treaty Day

Posted on Oct. 9 2018

BSU Football Beats Sioux Falls For 9th Straight Homecoming Win

Posted on Oct. 9 2018

BSU Men's Hockey Begins Season With Win Over Lakehead

Posted on Oct. 9 2018

Bemidji And Grand Rapids Girls Soccer End Regular Season With Tie

Posted on Oct. 9 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.