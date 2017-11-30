UPDATE: Segment Of Highway 210 Near Baxter Shut Down Due To Crash

UPDATE: As of 1:45 PM, the crash has been cleared and all lanes of Highway 210 between Staples and Hewitt are now open. Original story follows below:

The Minnesota Department of Transportation and The Minnesota State Patrol have closed a short segment of Highway 210 between Staples and Hewitt near Todd Country Road 11, due to a crash. The crash happened a little after 9 this morning.

Traffic is currently being redirected along a short detour on the roads. Drivers heading that on Highway 210 should slow down and be prepared to stop. MDOT suggests finding alternative routes if possible.

It’s not yet known how long the road will be closed.