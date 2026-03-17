Seedings Revealed for Grand Rapids, Pequot Lakes at Boys’ State B-Ball Tournament

With the Golden Gophers hosting first- and second-round women’s NCAA tournament games at Williams Arena this weekend, high school boys’ basketball teams across Minnesota have a week off before their state tournament begins. It also means the bracket seeding was pushed back from its usual release of the Saturday morning prior.

Two area teams made the state tournament this year. In Class AAA, Grand Rapids earned the 7-seed and will take on 2-seed DeLaSalle next Wednesday, Mar. 25 at 2 p.m. at Williams Arena.

The Thunderhawks won the Section 7AAA championship last Friday 60-53 over Hibbing to punch their ticket to the state tourney for the first time since 2017. It’s their 14th state appearance in program history with their best finish as runners-up in 2010.

In Class AA, Pequot Lakes was awarded the 2-seed and will play 7-seed Blake after beating Pierz 73-34 to win their 5th consecutive Section 7AA title. That game is also at Williams Arena on Wednesday, Mar. 25 and will tip off at 6 p.m.

It’s the Patriots’ eighth time at state, but they have only one win in the quarterfinal round and have only ever finished as high as third place. This is, however, their best seeding to date.