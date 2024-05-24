Seedings for Local Section Baseball Playoffs Released

A few section baseball tournaments have already begun, but most start next week, and today, a few of the sections released their seedings.

In Section 8AAAA, Bemidji was seeded 4th, and they will hit the road to play 4-seed Elk River. Brainerd was given the 8-seed and will play at top seed St. Cloud Tech.

In Section 8A, defending state champion Fosston earns the 1-seed in the East subsection. They’ll play the winner of the play-in game between 8-seed Kelliher/Northome and 9-seed Red Lake.

Elsewhere in the first round of the Section 8A East subsection, 5-seed Mahnomen/Waubun will be at 4-seed Lake of the Woods, 7-seed NCE/UH will travel to face 2-seed Blackduck, and 6-seed Bagley will head to 3-seed Win-E-Mac.

And in Section 8AAA, Little Falls with the 3-seed will host 6-seed Fergus Falls in the first round.