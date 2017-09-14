Security Guard Arrested For Making Up Shooting Story

St. Paul police said on the department’s Facebook page that the 25-year-old St. Catherine University guard was taken into custody late Wednesday after he admitted to investigators that he accidentally shot himself while on duty Tuesday.
Authorities say the guard told investigators he was handling his gun when it fired, striking him in the shoulder. He told police he made up the story because he feared losing his job at the private, Catholic university in St. Paul.
Dozens of law enforcement officers searched for a gunman based on his story. The search was called off early Wednesday.
He’s being held in Ramsey County Jail.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Needs more information. Where is he being held? Is he out on bail? Why the exte... Read More
Once again you guys did an awesome job of showing up for the event and incredibl... Read More
Love over hate any day United we stand together against the hate that continues... Read More
Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More