Section of County State Aid Highway 11 to Close Tomorrow
A culvert replacement project will close CSAH 11 between County Road 105 and Spruce Grove Road between 7:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 28, 2018. Please plan alternate routes to avoid this area.
For further information, or to report an issue with a county road, please contact the Highway Department at (218) 824-1110 or visit the web: http://www.crowwing.us .
