Oct 16, 2025 | By: Charlie Yaeger
Section Football Playoffs: Bemidji Earns 2-Seed, Brainerd 4-Seed, Several Area Teams Top Seeded
The Minnesota state football section playoff brackets were released today, and several area teams earned top seeds and byes in the quarterfinals.
In 8AAAA, Bemidji earned the 2-seed after finishing 4-1 in section play and 4-4 overall. They will host 3-seed Sartell in the semifinals on Saturday, October 25 at 7 p.m. at Chet Anderson Stadium. The Lumberjacks beat the Sabres 42-19 last Friday.
Brainerd was awarded the 4-seed and will host 5-seed Sauk Rapids-Rice next Tuesday, October 21 at 7 p.m. The Warriors toppled the Storm 49-14 in early September.
In 7AAAA, Grand Rapids earned the top seed and a bye. They’re currently ranked fourth in Class AAAA. Other byes for top seeds include Pequot Lakes and Pierz in 7AAA, Pillager in 6AA, Mahnomen/Waubun in 8A, and Clearbrook-Gonvick in Section 6 9-Player.
All brackets with dates and times can be found at MSHSL.org, the website for the Minnesota State High School League.