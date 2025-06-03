Jun 3, 2025 | By: Lakeland News
Section 8AA Golf: Warroad’s Moes, Park Rapids’ Martin Qualify for State
Bemidji Town & Country Club played host to the Section 8AA golf tournament, where two area golfers qualified for state.
On the boys’ side, Parker Moes of Warroad threw down a two-day 160 to get 11th place, and for the girls, seventh grader Natalie Martin from Park Rapids finished second overall with a two-day 155.
In team results, Roseau and Park Rapids finished fifth and sixth, respectively, for the girls, and the Warroad boys finished fifth.