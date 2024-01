Wednesday, January 10 at 9:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

The moment when Vincent van Gogh looked into a mirror, held up a blade and cut into his own ear defines his turbulent life and art. What was his state of mind? No one has been clear on the details.. until now. Bernadette Murphy, a researcher living in Provence, has uncovered definitive evidence.