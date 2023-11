Click to print (Opens in new window)

Wednesday, November 15 at 9:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Recent discoveries are shedding light on our understanding of pre-Columbian societies in the Amazon. Scientists speculate the rainforest was home to between 8-10 million people living in large, well-established communities.